The Douglasville City Council will contract out for 10 road resurfacing projects from funding provided through the 2021 Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant. Work is set to begin in May of this year.
On Monday, Jan. 10, the City Council approved a projects list for the city’s Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant.
The project involves 10 different stretches of road to be resurfaced and the total project cost is estimated at $756,500.
The 2021 LMIG program amount was $349,568.40 and the city has a 30% match estimated at $104,870.52.
Public Services Director Greg Roberts was contacted for comment on the project and responded by email. Roberts described the parameters involved in choosing the list of streets for the project.
“The selection of streets takes into consideration the Pavement Condition Rating list, actual existing conditions of the streets and making sure that all City Wards are represented the best that we can. The Mayor and City Council ultimately review and approve all streets,” Roberts said.
The list of resurfacing projects includes a section of Alpha Way from John Clark Drive to cul-de-sac, estimated at $8,500, Big B Road from Connolly Drive to the city limit, estimated at $68,500, Cherokee Boulevard from Fairburn Road to the city limit, estimated at $142,500, Colquitt Street from E. Strickland Street to SR92, estimated at $175,000, Connally Drive from Veteran’s Memorial to Dorsett Street, estimated at $110,000, Kensington Way from Prestley Mill Road to Webley Drive, estimated at $9,500, Town Court from John Clark Drive to cul-de-sac, estimated at $19,500, Town Drive from John Clark Drive to cul-de-sac, estimated at $38,500, Wembley Drive from Kensington Way to cul-de-sac, estimated at $170,500 and Winona Street from Highway 5 to city limit, estimated at $14,000.
And given the scheduling uncertainties that creep into most ventures in the COVID era, a timeline is something proposed and then subject to delays, of one type or another. Roberts though, offered a best-case scenario from initial paperwork to start-up.
“For the LMIG 2022 that the City Council approved on January 10, the approved/signed request will be sent to GDOT this week,” Roberts said. “Typically, once the project has been approved by GDOT, they will issue the funds to us over the next 30 to 60 days. Staff expects to have this project ready for BID by early/mid-March 2022. Hopefully, we’ll have a contractor ready to start work as early as May 2022. However, asphalt contractors continue to deal with manpower and equipment/materials shortages, so it’s difficult to provide an actual timeline of when work will start.”
According to the project’s list document all roads are slated for a Nov. 1, 2022 completion.
