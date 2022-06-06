Local filmmakers Herschel and Tawania Grangent have been raising their profile as thespians and filmmakers and remain busy with both film and Douglasville Community Theater projects.
The couple produced a film that Hershel directed, and Tawania appears in, titled “Pseudo” that aired in March for several weeks on Fox Soul.
“Pseudo” is the tale of shy attorney Malcolm Terrell who suffers from schizoaffective disorder, hallucinations, delusions, and depression. “Pseudo” stars Jimez Alexander and Candice Jones.
Tormented with psychological delusions, Malcolm begins to question his reality when he suspects he’s being manipulated by his online girlfriend.
“Pseudo” was filmed on location in and around Atlanta and is slated to return on Tubi TV, later this year.
Director Hershel Grangent, contacted by phone, said that the story all comes together to be a pretty good psychological thriller.
“It keeps the audience guessing from the beginning to the very end,” he said.
Beyond that there’s more content online at Tawania Grangent Entertainment, a YouTube channel with seven short films posted she and Hershel have produced or directed, she said.
The Grangents are also coming off their second successful play, “Small Time,” written by local dramatist Terry Miller and performed earlier in April as part of the Douglasville Community Theater.
“Small Time” is a comedy centered on a dinner party that’s given by a young couple for a new neighbor that has moved in next door and during the course of the evening they begin to question the origins of their guest — even to the point of wondering if he might be a [space] alien.
The couple also produced 2019’s “The Long Ball,” also written by Miller. The 10-actor ‘Long Ball’ cast rehearsed for a couple of months at the Vine Café and Market, located on Veterans Memorial Hwy, which is also where the performances took place in the fall of 2019. The four performances of “The Long Ball” sold out and the play was well received.
Hershel says their roots remain in the theatre.
“Well, we both got our start in theater in grammar and high school and some college, so theater was always gonna be our first love, so that’s why we always try our best when we get the opportunity to come back to theatre. But with the film industry boom in Atlanta, all the wonderful actors that we have access to, we enjoy making movies, as well,” he said.
Hershel said that a fondness for performing in theatre may be gauged by how much of a ‘thrill seeker’ you are, as you only have one time in front of an audience to get it right.
Tawania said she likes making films and doing theatre for different reasons.
“In theatre, feedback from a live audience is great, but with film productions, it’s also great to be able to go back and fix mistakes.”
Next up For Hershel, the finishing touches are being made to the script for a horror film, Tawania said. That project is going into production by this summer and on into the fall.
And in terms of local theatre, Tawania says she wants to stage and act in a production of “For Colored Girls” this fall.
Also coming up, Hershel said, will be monthly comedy nights beginning on July 8th at 4YourOccasions Event Center in Douglasville.
