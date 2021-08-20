Douglasville hiring firm to design future City Hall

The City of Douglasville is in the process of hiring an architectural firm for a future City Hall that would house most departments under one roof and include a police precinct downtown.
The Douglasville City Council on Aug. 2 approved issuing a Request for Proposal (RFP) for an architectural firm to “scope, design and facilitate planning for a future City Hall location within the Douglasville city limits.”
Currently, City Hall is located on Church Street across from the Douglasville Conference Center in the old O’Neal’s Clothing Store building.
The city gave two options in the RFP for possible ways to get the city government under one roof along with its wellness center and the police precinct downtown.
One possibility would be to renovate the existing City Hall along with its wellness center and City Hall Annex into one main location for city operations that would include a City Council Chamber, wellness center and police precinct.
Another possibility listed in the RFP would be to relocate City Hall, the City Hall Annex and the wellness center into one main location that would also include the police precinct, City Council Chamber and space for expanded services in the future.
The city states in the RFP it is open to either option or a combination of the two.
Currently, the city’s Community Development and Engineering departments are located two buildings down from City Hall in the City Hall Annex. The City of Douglasville Wellness Center is located in a building that sits between City Hall and the City Hall Annex. And the City Council currently meets in the conference center.
The city notes in the RFP that in 2009 voters approved a bond referendum for the police department headquarters on Fairburn Road south of Interstate 20. Prior to that, the police department had been located in downtown Douglasville at the corner of Church and Bowden streets.
City officials back then had planned to consider a new downtown police precinct, but those plans haven’t materialized.
The city started exploring the option for a new City Hall in 2018, but the project was put on hold when the pandemic hit.
Proposals from firms interested are due Sept. 10 and the City Council is expected to select a finalist sometime in October.
