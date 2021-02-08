A Douglasville man is being held in jail on rape and false imprisonment charges stemming from late Friday night incident in apartment complex.
Camryn Hooker, 21, is accused of strong-arm rape, simple battery, obstruction and false imprisonment, according to an arrest warrant.
The warrant stated that Hooker forced himself on the victim against her will.
Bond was denied Monday in magistrate court on the grounds that the court found Hooker to “a significant danger to the community/victim,” according to court documents.
The court also ordered that Hooker not have any contact with the victim while he awaits trial, the court documents state.
Hooker is accused of confining and detaining the victim against her will, according the warrant for false imprisonment.
According to the simple battery warrant, Hooker intentionally made physical contact of “an insulting and provoking nature” with the victim by grabbing the hood of her sweatshirt as she was trying to get away.
The warrant said it left red marks on the victims’ neck.
Hooker took the victim’s cell phone, which prevented her from calling police, according to the warrant.
