A Douglasville man was arrested for vehicular homicide in a crash that killed a motorcyclist.
Bryan Kelley, 37, was charged with vehicular homicide and DUI for rear-ending a motorcyclist while traveling on Interstate 20 westbound early Tuesday morning.
The accident happened near the South Burnt Hickory Road bridge on the interstate at about 2:50 a.m., according to a Georgia State Patrol report.
The State Patrol said Kelley’s 2013 2013 Hyundai Sonata rear-ended a 2006 Harley Davidson Motorcycle driven by Francisco Valencia of Chicago.
Kelley was following too closely and struck the motorcycle on the right side, according to the GSP report.
Valencia, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the GSP release.
GPS said the investigation is ongoing.
Kelley was denied bond on Wednesday and remains in the county jail.
The accident was the second involving a vehicular homicide with a motorcycle over a two-day period in the county.
Craig Madurski, a 58-year-old Douglasville resident, was charged with DUI and homicide by vehicle along with two other traffic violations for a fatal accident at the Veterans Memorial Highway and Cedar Mountain Crossing intersection just west of downtown early Easter Sunday morning.
Theat crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Easter morning when Madurski failed to yield to oncoming traffic traveling in the westbound lane prior to making a left hand turn, according to the arrest warrant.
Darion Wright, 31, of Villa Rica, the driver of a motorcycle, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to DPD Maj. J.R. Davidson.
Wright was ejected from his motorcycle upon impact with Madurski’s Kia that had crossed into the opposing lane, the arrest warrant stated.
Madurski admitted to “consuming alcoholic beverages” prior to the accident, according to an arrest warrant.
Davidson said it could take weeks for Madurski’s blood alcohol report to come back.
Davidson said investigators returned to the scene Tuesday to continue their investigation.
