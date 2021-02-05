A 22-year-old Douglasville man has been arrested and charged with possessing child pornography, according to arrest warrants.
Hassan Stewart was arrested on Monday and charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of children for having videos of children as young as a year old, an arrest warrant states.
According to one of the arrest warrants, video material dates back to Dec. 29, 2019, and has children engaging in sexual activities with adults of the same sex.
Another video listed in the warrant describes an adult male engaging in sexual activities with a female believed to be between the ages of seven and 10-years-old, according to the arrest warrant.
Stewart is accused of having a video of an adult male engaging in sex with a child between the ages of two and four years of age, an arrest warrant stated.
Stewart allegedly had a picture of an adult male engaging in sexual activities with a male child between the ages of a one-year-old and 18 months of age, according arrest warrant.
According to another warrant, an adult male is inappropriately touching a male child in the age range of 5-7 years old.
Stewart was denied bond during a court hearing Monday.
