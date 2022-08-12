A Douglasville man faces multiple charges, including spitting on a police officer, after refusing to pay his restaurant tab.
Clevean Lambert, 38, has been charged with theft of services for allegedly refusing to pay his restaurant bill.
According to a warrant, when officers from the Douglasville Police Department tried to place him under arrest Sunday morning at Fin and Feathers, Lambert used a racial slur and then spat on one of the officers.
DPD officers were called to the 7473 Douglas Blvd. restaurant around 1:47 a.m. on Aug. 8 after Lambert refused to pay the $120.49 bill after consuming alcoholic beverages, according to a theft of services arrest warrant.
Lambert became loud and boisterous while ‘using profane racial slurs’ towards the officers, according to a disorderly conduct warrant.
He was charged with simple battery on law enforcement after spitting on one of the officers.
According to the warrant, the spit landed on the officer’s right ear.
Lambert also resisted arrest, according to an obstruction warrant.
Lambert is free after posting a $10,000 bond on Monday.
