A Douglasville man has been arrested for a string of business burglaries on Douglas Boulevard.
Cory Chastain, 21, was arrested in the Parkwood Village Apartments around 7 a.m. Wednesday following a couple burglaries earlier in the morning, including a business that was previously robbed.
The Douglasville Police Department put out a news release on a suspect Monday afternoon with photo images from surveillance cameras taken from the burglary at Express Oil Change from June 17.
In one of the images, the suspect is seen carrying a safe while donning a dark mask.
DPD said the suspect returned to the store, without a mask, to clean up some broken glass.
Wednesday morning, DPD received a call about another burglary call at the same location. As an officer from the crime scene unit was processing evidence, he heard an audible alarm coming from a business across the street.
DPD went to the Edible Arrangements store where the front glass had been shattered.
They determined that a burglary had been attempted.
From previous evidence collected, the suspect was determined to live in a neighborhood near the burglaries.
Several commands were given for Chastain to surrender.
DPD said a search warrant of the residence provided evidence from the burglaries.
Police said that during an interview at DPD Headquarters, Chastain confessed to the Wednesday morning burglaries.
DPD said additional charges could be coming.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Chastain was in the Douglas County jail awaiting a bond hearing.
