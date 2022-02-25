A local man was convicted earlier this week by a Douglas County jury for murdering a man in 2020.
Jarrod Hayes, 36, of Douglasville, was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon following an eight-day trial before Chief Superior Court Judge William H. “Beau” McClain.
“This case is tragic on many levels,” District Attorney Dalia Racine said. “The victim was mourning the loss of a family member when his own life was senselessly taken. We are glad our community spoke out against this loss by finding the defendant guilty of these offenses.”
According to the DA’s office, sheriff’s office and evidence presented at trial:
On the evening of Jan. 17, 2020, sheriff’s duties were called to Hayes’ home regarding a domestic incident at Viola Court in Douglasville.
When the deputies arrived, they found Zedekiah Jones laying on the floor in the front door entryway with a gunshot wound.
Jones was transported to the hospital, where he eventually died from the single gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Jones and his wife were in town for a funeral and were visiting Hayes and his spouse.
After a verbal argument turned into a physical altercation, Hayes produced a firearm and shot Jones.
In addition to being shot in the abdomen, Jones also had trauma to his head and face from the physical altercation.
Hayes waited several minutes before calling 911, and hid the rifle prior to authorities arriving to the scene.
Hayes was uninjured during the incident.
Authorities said that Hayes was the primary aggressor in the fight and was the one that fatally shot Jones.
The case was tried by Senior Assistant District Attorney Samantha Newman and Senior Assistant District Attorney Brook Demeke. DCSO Investigator Terrence Dukes was the lead investigator.
Sentencing is scheduled for March 7, and Hayes faces a maximum of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Hayes was no stranger to the criminal justice system. He was released from Mitchell County Correctional Institute on May 5, 2011 following a conviction in Fulton County on burglary, criminal damage to property and possession of tools to commit a crime on Nov. 1, 2010.
He served two years and six months on that conviction, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections website.
