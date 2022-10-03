A Douglasville man was arrested for aggravated assault and entering auto at an extended-stay hotel parking lot.
Antwan Parker, 22, is accused of entering a red Hyundai Sonata with a Georgia license plate at the InTown Suites on 5820 Plaza Parkway.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A Douglasville man was arrested for aggravated assault and entering auto at an extended-stay hotel parking lot.
Antwan Parker, 22, is accused of entering a red Hyundai Sonata with a Georgia license plate at the InTown Suites on 5820 Plaza Parkway.
In addition, he pointed a gun at a victim during the Sept. 26 incident, according to aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during crimes warrants.
It was not clear if the victim was the owner of the automobile.
Parker is also facing two drug charges.
He is charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce after it was found in a bookbag he was carrying, according to an arrest warrant.
Parker was also charged with possession of a controlled substance when Vyvanse was found in the book bag, according to a warrant.
Vyvanse is a drug that is commonly prescribed to treat attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in adult and children.
He was denied bond during a first court appearance.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.