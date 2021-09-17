A Douglasville man was recently indicted by the Douglas County grand jury on eight counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count of child molestation.
John Moore, 30, was among the 29 cases for which the grand jury on Sept. 10 returned true bills of indictment.
Moore was arrested on May 24 and remains in jail after his bond was denied, according to jail records.
The 11-page indictment stated that Moore had digital images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Moore is accused of child molestation for engaging in sexually explicit conduct with a minor in 2018, according to the indictment.
Also indicted was a Temple man on theft by shoplifting charges.
Erik Ross, 41, was indicted for allegedly taking almost $650 worth of tools from Home Depot in Lithia Springs.
Ross is accused of stealing a Husky Toolkit, Ridge hammer drill, electrical dig clamp tester and some deadbolt locks, which were valued at $646.97, according to an arrest warrant.
The incident allegedly happened on May 23, around 2 p.m. at the Thornton Road location, according to the warrant. Bond was set at $10,000.
In 2016, Ross entered into a plea deal on three counts of theft by conversion and a third degree forgery charge.
He was given an eight-year jail term that could be served on probation as long as he complied with the terms of the agreement. Ross was also ordered to pay $2,976.92 in restitution as part of the plea deal, according to court records.
The following cases were also indicted by the grand jury:
• Cordaneus Robinson, aggravated assault
• Deveon Riggins, aggravated assault
• Tracey Tucker, trafficking meth and amphetamine
• Valerie Tom, trafficking meth and amphetamine
• Marcus Moment, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
• Moises Padron, aggravated stalking
• Joseph Lowery, aggravated stalking
• Thomas Burroughs, burglary in the first degree
• Allen Wylie, unlawful acts of violence in penal institution
• Zackery Sparks, trafficking meth and amphetamine
• Myron Jackson, aggravated assault
• Deunte Scullark, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
• Nickoli El Wade, possession of meth
• Aaron Brooks, Tyson Lemons and Clance Witaker, burglary in the first degree
• Nathan Regish, possession of firearm by first offender probationer
• Adeniyi Bablola, aggravated stalking
• Jaquavius Mallory, aggravated battery
• Cassius Bering, aggravated battery
• Daniel Green, aggravated stalking
• Abeladro Jimenez, Yoselin Jimenez, and Gloria Madrigal, trafficking in marijuana
• Jason Kuykendoll, aggravated assault
• Anyone Davis, aggravated assault
• Jeanneta Jiles, criminal damage to property in the second degree
• Raul Vega and Jremy Flanagan, aggravated assault
• Andre Martin, aggravated assault
• James Henry, failure to register as sex offender
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.