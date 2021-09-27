A Douglasville man was indicted on malice murder charges by a Douglas County grand jury last week.
Jeffrey Pharr, 28, was among 37 cases that the grand jury Sept. 24 returned true bills of indictment on.
Pharr is accused of malice murder against Laurice Layton by stomping and kicking him in the head, according to an arrest warrant.
The alleged incident happened at Pharr’s Breckenridge Drive address between July 8 and July 12 of this year, according to the arrest warrant.
Pharr was denied bond during his first court appearance on July 15, according to court records.
A pair of Atlanta residents were also indicted on armed robbery charges in Lithia Springs.
Israel Daniel, 38, and Kaneka Willis, 46, both of Atlanta, were indicted on armed robbery and aggravated assault charges. Daniel faces two counts of armed robbery and one count aggravated assault.
Willis was indicted on two armed robbery charges from an incident at Walmart on Thornton Road.
Daniel is accused of taking a wallet with about $100 in cash, as well as pants, a cell phone and a money card from a victim by using a handgun, according to an arrest warrant.
Daniel hit the victim in the face with the gun, according to the five-page indictment.
Willis is accused of taking a purse, wallet, an undisclosed amount of cash and a makeup bag from a victim using a handgun, an arrest warrant stated.
Both incidents took place on Jan. 14, 2019, according to the arrest warrants.
Daniel was released from jail on Aug. 7, 2019 on a $50,000 bond while Willis is out on $15,000 bond, according to court records.
Here are other indictments
• Shaquita Crawford, possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute
• Richard Brown, theft by receiving stolen property and theft by taking
• Lawrence Callwood, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
• Corey Smith, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
• John Wade, sale of meth
• Octavia Wellington, terroristic threats
• Ronald Page, rape
• Mike Clark, aggravated assault
• Carlos Ramirez, forgery
• Isreal Daniel and Kaneka Willis, armed robbery and aggravated assault
• Lyester Billhymer, aggravated assault
• Glenn Martin, terroristic threats
• Vernell Sanders, possession of controlled substance
• Brent Ingram, aggravated assault
• Raul Berrios, cruelty to children
• Joshua Braley, aggravated sexual battery
• Daniel Canavan, sexual exploitation of children
• Joshua Baker, false imprisonment
• Makala Winfrey, aggravated assault
• Jobe West, child molestation
• Jacob Nelson, aggravated stalking
• Kyle Sharpton, aggravated sexual battery
• Tammyjean Mooney, aggravated assault
• Edward Ancrum, entering an automobile
• Jeffrey Pharr, malice murder
• Tyler Thompson, Michael Sasser, Eric Davis, Antone Davis, aggravated battery
• Jaylin Jordan, aggravated assault
• Jarrett Green, criminal damage to property
• Julie Gillstrap and Lloyd Shealey, trafficking cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or meth
• Andre Keeno, theft by taking
• Yadiel Franco, aggravated battery, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony
• Megan Wilson, Richard Wallace, and Ricky Nichols, possession of meth.
• Juan Hoopo, robbery by sudden snatching
• Jason Morales, aggravated assault
• Glenn Martin, false imprisonment
