Mayor Rochelle Robinson and the Douglasville City Council held their annual strategic planning session on Jan. 27-28 to discuss 2022 goals and objectives.
The Georgia Municipal Association hosted the meetings at their Atlanta offices at no cost to the city. The sessions were moderated by Mara Shaw of the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government.
During the two-day meeting, mayor and council received departmental reports from city staff and outside entities that included information on the economic state of Douglasville/Douglas County, the City of Douglasville’s financial outlook, employment outlook, best practices in zoning and land use, sanitation operations, and other topics, according to Jason Post, community relations director for the city.
Post said these presentations allowed the mayor and council to get updates on current projects happening within the city limits, as well as looking to where Douglasville is headed in the near future. It provided the mayor and council the opportunity to ask specific questions needed to help them craft their goals and objectives for the year.
“Each year staff works hard to assist the Mayor and Council with goal setting,” said City Manager Marcia Hampton. “Goal setting is an important component of managing priorities and achieving success for us as a local government and our community. We are proud to state our goals for 2021 have been completed and we are well on our way with those established for 2022.”
Post said the 2021 goals that have been completed include: conducting a pay and classification study, looking at options for new health benefits brokers, continuing operating in the most fiscally responsible manner, the continued progress of the Town Green and Old Mill projects, a master plan for Jessie Davis Park, and focusing on future development.
“I am so pleased with the efforts that staff and Elected Officials alike have put into this year to help achieve our goals and objectives,” said Robinson. “The strategic planning session is always a great time for senior staff and council members to come together and focus on past goals and come up with a viable plan for the next year. It is an exciting time to be in Douglasville and I am looking forward to seeing what we accomplish throughout the year to come.”
To conclude the retreat, the mayor and council constructed their goals for 2022 by utilizing the information provided to them by community partners and city staff, according to Post.
The highlights of this year’s goals and objectives include successfully completing the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) renegotiations with the county and submitting the new LOST certificate in compliance with the deadline of Dec. 30, 2022, Post said.
The mayor and council would like to see this, along with the new SPLOST Intergovernmental agreement with the county negotiated as soon as possible, in preparation for the SPLOST referendum the city anticipates to be on the ballot this November, according to Post.
Additionally, the mayor and council would like to implement consistent updates to the Comprehensive Plan, to ensure the city and its citizens are using their land in the ways for which it is best suited.
Finally, due to the high interest in recycling in the community and the impact of the pandemic on recycling services, the mayor and council would like the city to investigate options for locating a recycling center on existing city property that citizens can utilize for drop-off services, Post said.
Regular City Council meetings are held on the first and third Mondays of each month, while their Legislative Work sessions are on the Thursday before the Regular meeting.
To view future City Council meeting agenda and dates, visit the City’s website at www.douglasvillega.gov/agendas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.