Douglasville native Stephen Rollins set up a foundation called Global Ukraine Initiative to come to the aid of the war-torn country. For the past year, actor, filmmaker and businessman, Rollins, through his various efforts raised money for things like generators, heaters and winter clothing.

But even prior to the outbreak of the war in the Ukraine Rollins was devoting time to charitable causes. The 1989 Lithia Springs High School grad said he’s always had a special place in his heart for women and children, military families, and those affected by cancer, which killed both of his parents in 1996.