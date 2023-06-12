Douglasville native Stephen Rollins set up a foundation called Global Ukraine Initiative to come to the aid of the war-torn country. For the past year, actor, filmmaker and businessman, Rollins, through his various efforts raised money for things like generators, heaters and winter clothing.
But even prior to the outbreak of the war in the Ukraine Rollins was devoting time to charitable causes. The 1989 Lithia Springs High School grad said he’s always had a special place in his heart for women and children, military families, and those affected by cancer, which killed both of his parents in 1996.
Rollins has been acting, writing, directing and producing films since graduating from Lithia Springs. He’s currently making a film about the Ukraine.
Rollins moved to Los Angeles in 1995 to continue his career and was there until recently. His roles have included everything from stints on “Glee” to a short film he’s proud of titled, “Hockey, Love and Superstitious Antics.”
Now, he’s back in Douglasville, where his family is from and where his brother, Russell, still lives. Rollins said his maternal grandfather, J.C. Hicks, was a longtime officer with the Douglasville Police Department.
Ukraine has become like a ‘second home’ for Rollins. In the last year, Rollins has been on the ground in Ukraine almost nonstop. He said he has two main points of contact there: The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and with a church in Lviv.
Back in February Rollins was in Atlanta at a big public event to show support for Ukraine a year into the war. The event, “Ukraine: 365 Days of Freedom,” took place at Oak Hill in Piedmont Park. Participants displayed 365 photos, each representing one day of war.
In addition to helping Ukraine through his own foundation, Rollins said he’s also raising money and awareness of President Zalenskyy’s United24 program.
Rollins told the Sentinel earlier this year he’s gone on outings to see “places you’ve seen on the news.” He’s been to a hospital where the side of the facility was blown off.
He’s seen schools and children’s hospitals destroyed by Russians.
The will of the Ukrainian people to rebuild has been striking to him.
“Instead of being beat down. They’re out there determined and they’re getting these things rebuilt quickly,” Rollins said. “They don’t stand around and they don’t cry ‘why me?’ Putin has been in the mindset that by doing all of this it’s going to break their spirit. Beat them down. What it’s done is strengthen their resolve to fight him more.”
Rollins was back in Ukraine recently and while there he sustained some minor injuries before returning to the U.S. He was contacted by phone and gave an update on what he’s been up to with the Ukraine in the past few months.
“I just got back. On this trip so much happened. We went to deliver some supplies to soldiers in Bakhmut; we got shot at going in and coming out we got bombed and our van got blown apart. The helmet and vest took the brunt of everything, but the driver lost his arm and is in critical condition and battling kidney failure,” Rollins said.
Rollins seems to have accepted the risks and spends most of his time there in harm’s way.
“I started meeting and interviewing with various members of the president’s cabinet and advisors staff, and went down to Crimea, kept getting followed by drones, continued on to Kherson, to Bakhmut, very tense there, very scary situation, all down through the front lines on this trip, made our way down to Odesa, across the southern tip of the country, across the southern Russian front and made my way finally to Kyiv,” he said.
Rollins is currently preparing a documentary. The title is “Ukraine, The Will of a Nation” and he says five different outlets including Netflix have expressed interest in the project.
“A lady from CBS called and they want to come and do an interview for CBS News and I’ve got people from the BBC calling, and various European agencies calling,” he said. “I’m hoping to have it completed by September and ready for theatrical distribution.”
Rollins said the documentary is intended to throw some light on the current situation there.
“I’m going to let it go to highest bidder that will give the most exposure because that’s one thing President Zelenskyy’s team would want me to do — is to make sure that the most people can see this because they want people to see the reality of what’s happening because it’s not getting reported much in the media right now. If people could see what I’ve seen — just in the last few days with my own eyes — it would turn their stomachs.”
Rollins returns to the Ukraine later this month.
“I’m hosting Ukraine Night with the Atlanta Braves on June 16th and right after the game, plan on going back to meet with officials in Kyiv.”
Rollins said he has over $1.5 million in resources to get delivered on his upcoming visit.
Rollins also has a GoFundMe page through his Global Ukraine Initiative where he continues raising money to help as many in Ukraine as he can. In addition to helping with heating and food for those impacted, the foundation also works to help get women and children out of danger zones, he said.
