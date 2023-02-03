Throughout the course of the year, the Douglasville Police Department will host 150 community events.
The department’s core values are printed throughout its headquarters.
Top brass in the department told a packed room during a town hall meeting recently that the agency continues practicing those core values.
Chief Gary Sparks said the combination of practicing its core values and strong community relations will reduce the possibility of situation like the one in Memphis.
“Our goal is work with our community,” Sparks said. “We continue to push transparency. We look to hire men and women with good character. Our core policy is what we go by.”
The Memphis Police Department has come under fire after five officers were fired after a 29-year-old man died three days after being severly beaten during a traffic stop.
Body-worn camera footage shows officers dragging Tyre Nichols from his car and firing a taser weapon at him before he fled the scene on foot.
After they caught up with him, footage shows them beating, kicking and punching Nichols before leaving him slumped against a police car.
Capt. Mark Edwards said that officers must report any incident where they had to use any type of force to ‘gain control’ of a suspect.
Edwards said officers must report a ‘soft hand’ use of force to place handcuffs on a suspect.
“We want our officers to de-escalate any situation,” he said. “The last thing we want to do is use hard force to gain control.”
In 2022, DPD had 130 calls where force was used. Only four, or 0.18%, were determined not to be within department policy.
The department reports it used soft hand force 180 times in 2022, down from 212 in 2021.
There were two suspensions from the investigation and one officer resigned in lieu of termination.
“We will not let any office stay if they use unnecessary force, or excessive force,” Edwards said.
“If we touch you, we will report it,” Sparks said. “There are a lot of agencies that don’t require that.”
The department has strict rules for car chases that include: felony offenses, DUI, hit and run with serious injury, reckless driving and serious traffic offenses.
There were are total of 33 pursuits last year that involved 51 officers. DPD policy allows in most cases only three officers to pursue at one time.
Six of the pursuits were not within policy last year, which was a jump from only one in 2021.
There were 43 accidents last year involving an officer with 15 being determined to be preventable. An investigation determined that 28 were non-preventable accidents.
In the cases of preventable accidents, five officers lost take-home car privileges and two were suspended.
“We try to make sure that our officers are well-trained and we make sure they know our standards,” Edwards said. “We hire the best to serve you.”
Although the department is down 12 officers, Sparks said they will not compromise their hiring practices to fill those positions.
“Engagement in the community is important,” Douglasville City Councilman Terry Miller said.
While Sparks said good community relations are essential, he also warned that potential criminals shouldn’t ‘take our kinds for us being weak’.
“Please don’t think that we are not ready,” Sparks said. “We are not Mayberry. Please don’t get it twisted. We are kind, but we are not weak.”
