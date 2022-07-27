As part of its Douglasville Community Outreach Program (DCOP), the Douglasville Police Department launched its first Youth Athletic League last month in the Hawthorne Center at Jessie Davis Park.
The weekly games, coached by DPD officials, culminated last night with the championship game between the Bucks and the Heat. League winners, the Bucks, were headed by Detective Marcel Brown.
The runner-up team, the Heat, was coached by Police Chief Dr. Gary Sparks.
“I want to thank and congratulate Det. Brown as coach of the winning team, and all the parents for allowing us to work with their children in this league,” Sparks said.
The league’s participants included young men and women whose ages ranged from 13 to 17. And while the love of playing basketball was the draw, there were life lessons being taught as well, according to Sparks.
“This was not just a basketball game,” Sparks said. “In addition to teaching teamwork, we talked about understanding their purpose, goal setting and how to connect and achieve their purpose and dreams.”
Sparks expects to launch a fall program for youths that will take place in the late evening. He encouraged everyone to watch DPD’s Facebook page for future announcements. In the meantime, he is thankful for the participation of those who made this league a success.
“This is yet another successful program under the DCOP umbrella, which includes the Youth Against Violence program, the Foundational Transformation of Men program and Community Enrichment meetings,” Sparks said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.