The city of Douglasville is partnering with Unified Standards and the Georgia Chamber of Commerce to provide Douglasville businesses with training opportunities to stay updated on COVID-19 safety measures.
The city has secured funds from the CARES Act to provide up to 500 seats for these businesses to participate in the training free of charge.
“As businesses begin to reopen or start to slowly expand their operation back to normal, nothing is more important than the safety of those businesses’ employees and their customers,” Tourism Program Manager Samantha Rosado explained. “This training will help businesses in our community comply with mandates from the Governor’s office to keep their employees and customers safe and healthy so they can operate confidently.”
Any interested businesses within the Douglasville city limits can visit www.VisitDouglasville.com and fill out the interest form. Once the application is submitted, the Douglasville Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) will make direct contact with further instructions, provide access to the virtual training, and a toolkit to use during and after the training. Once the business has received that information, they can begin the training at their convenience.
For more information, contact the Douglasville Welcome Center at 770-947-5920 or by emailing rosados@douglasvillega.gov.
