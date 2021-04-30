The city of Douglasville was recently awarded a $160,000 Livable Centers Initiative grant from the Atlanta Regional Commission to help streamline several existing projects.
The Douglasville Town Center Implementation Strategy has several projects and the city is looking to set those plans into action with the grant money.
Some of the projects include the housing strategy work underway through the ARC’s Community Development Assistance Program, which includes a planned town green, creative peacemaking, and upgraded connections to the Northside area, according to a press release from the ARC.
In all, nine metro Atlanta cities received LCI grant money from the ARC.
“This grant will be extremely helpful in moving traffic throughout the area and supporting economic development for the entire city,” Mayor Rochelle Robinson said.
Robinson said the grant will be used for Highway 5 improvements.
Last month, the city council unanimously approved a consultant firm for a Highway 5 Transportation and Land Use Study.
AECOM was awarded the contract to begin a study on transportation and land-use for the Highway 5 corridor, which has experienced significant growth over the last 10 years.
The request for proposal package stated that growth has caused a high demand on the city’s mobility network.
The LCI program was created in 1999 to allocate federal transportation dollars for planning in local town centers and employment centers, according to an ARC press release.
Cities can apply for the federal funding once they have created a plan.
According to the press release, the ARC updated its LCI grant evaluation process to include equity among its key measures.
“As the LCI program moves into its 21st year of fostering improved quality of life for metro Atlanta’s residents, it’s critically important that we renew our attention in our planning work to addressing the systemic barriers that have prevented many communities from sharing in our region’ s success over the years,” said Sam Shenbaga, managing director of the Community Development group at ARC. “The LCI program is dedicated to creating vibrant and inclusive communities that are geared to serve the needs of all our region’s residents.”
Funds can be used to for projects like sidewalks, multi-use trails, and smart corridor improvements that help implement the city’s plans.
“The purpose of the grant is to help cities to build, revitalize, and refresh the infrastructure of their communities.,” Robinson said “This grant will be used for Highway 5, to improve the mobility of the corridor.”
