Douglasville resident Janice Jackson celebrates 42 years with UPS

Janice Jackson is affectionately known around the UPS hub in Doraville as ‘Mamma Janice’ to
co-workers.
The 63-year-old grandmother has worked for the company for 42 years and serves a mentor to a lot of the younger employees.
She works at the Pleasantdale Hub as a part-time package handler on the late-night shift.
Jackson never imagined that she would be with the company for over four decades.
“The pay has kept me here,” Jackson joked.
Needing a job while in college, Jackson went to a UPS job fair on the Atlanta Junior College campus, and asked if she could apply despite not having an appointment.
The recruiter saw her impressive summer jobs resume and offered her a job.
“They hired me before they did some of the people that had an appointment,” Jackson said. “They were paying well above minimum wage and you received a raise after a short time of being employed.”
Jackson worked in the Atlanta hub for six and a half years before transferring to Doraville in 1986.
“I go in so early that there is no traffic,” Jackson said.
She moved to Douglas County in 2005 after living in Cobb County for several years.
Her late-husband, Alden, who passed in 2016, was a UPS driver for 39 years.
Jackson’s daughter, Tiffany Jackson, and a son-in-law, Jason Hollis, also work for UPS.
She is also the co-chair on the safety committee and a shop steward.
What she is mostly known for is mentoring younger employees.
“Sometimes I act like their mother,” Jackson said. “I get on them when they aren’t doing right. I try to help them go in the right direction. They be mad at me first, but then they realize that I’m only trying to help.”
