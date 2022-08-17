These days, at least since the 1990s, it’s a rare occurrence to come across someone who went to work for a company in 1972 and is still working there in 2022. And the key to having that kind of longevity with most anything is that it’s important to have a good foundation.
Douglasville’s Clyde Smith Jr. knows all about the importance of having a good foundation, since as a civil engineer that’s his area of expertise.
On July 17th Smith celebrated 50 years with Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions, Inc. in Atlanta. As an engineering tech he oversees the testing of building materials like concrete, monitors soil compaction, inspects foundations, does erosion control, pavement design, parking lots and other tasks.
A lot can change in 50 years in a work environ. People come and go, move up the ladder. And Wood E&I has been bought out many times over the years. But despite that Smith remained as he too was moving up the ladder.
Smith, who spoke by phone, said he attended Atlanta Area Technical School after high school and learned the basics of civil engineering, then went to work at Law Engineering in 1972. “Law” was the name of the present company back in 1972, which has gone through several more name changes over the years, he said.
“They were the biggest testing firm at that time. There weren’t many others doing that work,” Smith said.
Smith said he’s been blessed and had some luck with the range of contractors he may work in conjunction with on any given project. And most of the people he works with within the company stay the same.
“Names of companies change more than the people do,” he said.
Smith originally migrated up to the Atlanta area from Tifton, moved then to the Six Flags area near Austell, before pushing further westward to Douglasville in 2002.
He’s worked on some higher profile projects in Atlanta like the Georgia Dome and most all of the major pro athletic arenas, including the take-down of Fulton County Stadium in ‘96 to create parking area for the Olympic Stadium (later The Ted), also the Omni, the Georgia World Congress Center, projects done at Atlanta’s airport, and Georgia Power projects at dams and power plants.
One of Smith’s early projects was the demolition of the first version of the Atlanta airport as the Hartsfield Airport was to be constructed.
Smith also worked back in the 1970s on the Peachtree Plaza Hotel and many other downtown buildings early in his career and he’s watched as the Atlanta skyline has changed over the years.
Smith also works on projects at locations around the state and elsewhere. And, he reached another milestone this month when on August 12th, he turned 70 years young.
Smith’s family threw him a party, he says.
Smith said he’s not yet entertained the idea of retirement or set any date to hang up the hardhat. He could opt to retire after the current project wraps up, or could continue on another one.
“The project that I’m working on now at the airport for Archer Western will be completed in October. So, at that time I’d have to decide if I want to take on another project, but right now I haven’t considered retiring,” he said.
Smith said he was recognized recently by the company in a surprise luncheon event at which he was presented with a poster commemorating many of the projects he’s worked on through his career.
“It’s been a long experience” Smith said. “I’ve been blessed to be able to work these years by the grace of God and just trusting in contractors, working closely with them and by respecting others. And if you respect others they respect you. So, there’s been ups and downs and through it all I’ve been blessed — and I’m still here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.