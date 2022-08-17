This is Douglas photo

Douglasville’s Clyde Smith Jr. was recognized recently by Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions for his 50 years of service in a surprise luncheon event at which he was presented with a poster commemorating many of the projects he’s worked on through his career.

 Special

These days, at least since the 1990s, it’s a rare occurrence to come across someone who went to work for a company in 1972 and is still working there in 2022. And the key to having that kind of longevity with most anything is that it’s important to have a good foundation.

Douglasville’s Clyde Smith Jr. knows all about the importance of having a good foundation, since as a civil engineer that’s his area of expertise.

