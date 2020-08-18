The Douglasville Public Services Department resumed sanitation services—specifically trash collection—with limited staff on Monday.
“We were very fortunate that our Employee Wellness Center was ready and equipped to administer tests quickly to those who may have been exposed,” Mayor Rochelle Robinson said. “Doctor Nash and his staff did a wonderful job efficiently identifying and treating those staff members who needed to quarantine and those who could return to work.”
To ensure Public Services can prevent the exposure from impacting its entire department and other departments within the city, even stricter guidelines for employees will be put in place. Each division within Public Services will report to a designated area or building within the city of Douglasville to reduce the possibility of further spread.
At a recent Legislative Work Session on Aug. 13 Robinson and the City Council discussed a measure that would provide a credit to every account that receives sanitation services. The credit would be a prorated amount worth two weeks of services. The measure was placed on the consent agenda and approved at the Aug. 17 Regular City Council Meeting.
“We appreciate the patience of the community and we understand the frustration, especially since our recycling service has been suspended,” Public Services Director Greg Roberts said. “During this time, it was and is our top priority to maintain the health of our employees and the residents.”
The recycling service Roberts eluded to has been suspended since March 17, frustrating many Douglasville residents.
“Recycling is a very difficult service to tackle right now,” Roberts said. “It’s not that we don’t want to provide recycling services, we believe it is very important. Generally, though, it costs the City approximately $170,000 each year. Unlike many private waste haulers, our recycling service is built into our monthly fee structure and not an additional charge. So that is a substantial price tag for the city.”
Additionally, the way in which recycling is collected poses a higher public health issue, according to the city. When gathering materials meant for recycling, crews are, in some instances, required to physically handle the material. Boxes and other cardboard materials generally require being ‘broken down’ to efficiently and effectively recycle.
Given the efficiency and health concerns associated with recycling pickup, the cost, and manpower also associated with the service, it may take time to determine a course of action that makes sense, according to the city.
The city plans to continue to explore the best options for the possible return of recycling.
As far as residential solid waste removal, Douglasville residents are offered two options for the collection of household refuse. A 90-gallon receptacle for $19.50 per month or a 65-gallon receptacle for $16.50 per month. Residents who have the 90-gallon receptacle and find they cannot fit all their refuse in that container can add a second container for an additional $4.40 per month (65-gallon) or $6.50 per month (90-gallon).
“The value of our residential service is second to none,” Roberts said. “Private waste haulers offer services in a more a la carte fashion where you pay a premium price for the same service we offer. We pride ourselves on the quality of our service and the value our residents receive for that service.”
Those services include weekly solid waste pickups, yard waste pickups, backdoor pickup for those unable to bring their receptacles to the curb, recycling pickup (currently suspended), and spring and fall cleanups.
The city has committed itself to maintain a high level of service while ensuring its staff remains diligent in fighting the spread of COVID-19.
“Having to shut down more services as a result of the pandemic is the last thing we want to see happen,” Mayor Robinson explained. “Of course, we want to be cautious about the spread, but at the end of the day, we are here to provide services to City of Douglasville residents. Right now, it’s our mission to ensure that continues each and every day.”
To reach the Douglasville Public Services Department, call 770-920-3005 or email sanitation@dougalsvillega.gov.
Regular City Council Meetings are held on the first and third Mondays with the Legislative Work Sessions occurring on the Thursday preceding the Regular Meetings. Exact dates of each council meeting can be found on the city’s website at www.DouglasvilleGA.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.