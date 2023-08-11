Forty-five years ago in June songwriter Susan Hutcheson and singer Alicia Bridges sat down in the dining room of a Douglasville home with a borrowed tape recorder and together they wrote a disco hit that has lasted decades.

The song “I Love the Nightlife” turned 45-years old earlier this summer. The song was written in a 100-year-old house on Campbellton Street. Hutcheson grew up in the Campbellton Street house, which her family has owned for 70 of those 100 years.