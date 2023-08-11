Forty-five years ago in June songwriter Susan Hutcheson and singer Alicia Bridges sat down in the dining room of a Douglasville home with a borrowed tape recorder and together they wrote a disco hit that has lasted decades.
The song “I Love the Nightlife” turned 45-years old earlier this summer. The song was written in a 100-year-old house on Campbellton Street. Hutcheson grew up in the Campbellton Street house, which her family has owned for 70 of those 100 years.
In a Fox 5 TV spot earlier this summer the Douglasville songwriter reflects on both the house and creating the disco hit.
“When it was being built, it was a dirt road and the builders of the house camped across the street in tents,” said Hutcheson. “And my dad was 6-years old and would ride his bicycle down the street from the house where he lived with his family, and watched them build this house.”
Fast forward to the 1970s and the house is where she and her singer friend Alicia Bridges began writing and recording music demos.
Hutcheson told Fox 5 that back in 1977 she and Bridges set up an ad-hoc demo recording room and created what became “I Love the Nightlife.”
“We set up a recording studio in the dining room,” recalls Hutcheson, “on a borrowed tape recorder from Eastside Elementary.”
The record was tailor-made for the burgeoning disco era, she said.
“We started noticing disco. And somehow, we came up with the idea of the record spinning ‘round. And the record is the disc: ’disco ‘round,’ ” she said.
The song was co-written by Bridges and Hutcheson in 1977 for Bill Lowery, founder of Southern Music. “I Love the Nightlife” was the first single produced by Steve Buckingham, who was invited to produce the single’s parent album entitled Alicia Bridges after he had played guitar on a session by the singer.
Recorded in Studio One in Doraville and released in the summer of 1978, “I Love the Nightlife (Disco ‘Round)” was soon spinning up the charts.
“I had no idea that would happen. But where we got accepted and where we got the bookings was in all the gay clubs,” Hutcheson told Fox 5 in June.
Hutcheson is also featured at the Douglas County Museum of History and Art in a Hall of Fame exhibit.
According to the museum’s Director, Susanne Hudson, the exhibit is dedicated to local residents who have achieved the status of national notoriety.
And the song’s success more than met the criteria to qualify Hutcheson for inclusion in museum’s Hall of Fame.
“...the song went to number two on the U.S. Billboard National Disco Action Top 30 (now the Dance Club Songs chart) for two weeks. It became a crossover hit, peaking at number five on the Billboard Hot 100, and found worldwide success, reaching the top 10 in Australia, Belgium, Canada, the Netherlands and South Africa, as well as making the top 30 in the UK.”
‘Nightlife’ eventually went gold and even earned a Grammy nomination for Bridges’ vocal performance. It showed up on movie soundtracks (notably 1994’s “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert”) and became an enduring anthem for the LGBTQ community.
And that same year a re-release allowed the song to reach No. 4 in New Zealand and No. 5 in Iceland.
Hutcheson still plays and writes music during breaks from working on her childhood home. She lives in the house full-time again, after years of residing in Cape Cod — and now, surrounded by her family’s history, remains a bit awed by her own.
Of the success Hutcheson told Fox 5,
“It was a dream come true. To hear your words and your songs come to life, what more could you want?”
