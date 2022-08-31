Labor Day - Masonic Lodge No. 289 Rudolph Harper BBQ

Douglasville Masonic Lodge No. 289 is preparing 900 pounds of pork for the 58th Annual Rudolph Harper BBQ on Monday at Hunter Park. The BBQ and Sweetwater Shrine Club Labor Day Parade are two of the city’s longest-running traditions.

 Courtesy of Masonic Lodge No. 289

Two of Douglasville’s longest-running traditions are set to take place on Labor Day.

The Sweetwater Shrine Club Annual Labor Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, and the Douglasville Masonic Lodge No. 289’s Annual Rudolph Harper BBQ and other festivities will follow at Hunter Park.

