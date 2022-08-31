Two of Douglasville’s longest-running traditions are set to take place on Labor Day.
The Sweetwater Shrine Club Annual Labor Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, and the Douglasville Masonic Lodge No. 289’s Annual Rudolph Harper BBQ and other festivities will follow at Hunter Park.
Joe Miller, a member of the Sweetwater Shrine Club, has been running the Labor Day parade for about a decade. Miller said the Shriners have been putting on the Labor Day parade here since about 1974.
Miller said roughly 75-100 Shriners will take part this year along with several politicians, school and civic groups and others.
The parade starts on Church Street at Fairburn Road and will run west to Rose Avenue and then south to Hunter Park. Miller said there will not be a detour at the old jail site like there was for the Fourth of July Parade.
“I love just everybody getting together, you know, and seeing the kids and everything else having a good time,” said Miller. “All the kids and even the grownups love to see the Shriners out there with all the different cars and everything else.”
Richard Tracy, worshipful master at Lodge No. 289, said the masons will start work preparing 900 pounds of pork shoulder at around noon on Sunday. The lodge will serve up $10 barbecue plates from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the Ike Owings Community Center at Hunter.
This is the 58th year for the Rudolph Harper BBQ, which is named for a former mason and Douglasville City Councilman.
Tracy, who has been a mason and helped with the barbecue for 30 years, said the lodge has worked with the city for a long time.
“They helped us with doing the barbecue pit and the pavilion,” he said. “Gave us the area and the ability to do it and the aid, too. The city’s been good to us and, of course, we give a percentage of our earnings back to the city parks. We’ve had a good working relationship with the city over the years.”
Like Miller, Tracy said he gets a lot of satisfaction from seeing the barbecue and other Labor Day events bringing people together.
“It’s meeting people and conversing and just friendship and brotherhood and kind of mingling with the county, the citizens,” Tracy said. “We really enjoy it.”
Other festivities planned Monday at Hunter Park include a beauty pageant and activities for kids.
Miller said there is no charge to enter the parade. He said folks who haven’t entered yet can contact him as late as Sunday, the earlier the better, to sign up. Miller can be reached at 470-262-5084 or via email at joemiller3555@bellsouth.net
