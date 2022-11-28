DOUNWS-11-29-22 CHRISTMAS pic.jpg

Douglasville Public Works Director Greg Roberts chauffeurs Santa through downtown during last year’s Christmas Parade. Douglasville will hold its annual Christmas celebration Friday while Villa Rica’s Christmas celebration is planned for Saturday.

 Paul Newton/Special

The cities of Douglasville and Villa Rica are holding their annual Christmas celebrations later this week.

Douglasville’s “Miracle on Main Street Christmas Parade and Celebration” is set for Friday, Dec. 2 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

