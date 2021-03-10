Authorities say a Douglasville woman faces multiple charges for taking and selling various items from the elderly man she cared for last year.
Jessica Garner Maxwell, 33, was charged last Thursday by Villa Rica Police (VRPD) with three felony counts of theft by deception. However, more charges could arise once the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) locates all possible 30 items she allegedly stole from the disabled victim, according to Harry Citizen, an investigator for the DCSO.
Citizen said that Maxwell was a caregiver for the victim, who happens to be paralyzed from the waist down. She is accused of taking items ranging from weapons to musical instruments.
Citizen said Maxwell allegedly sold these items throughout Douglas County, Carroll County and metro Atlanta. He added that thus far about half of the victim’s belongings have been located by authorities.
In September, Maxwell pawned some items at a Villa Rica pawn shop, according to Keith Shaddix, the public information officer for the VRPD. Maxwell sold two guns and two holsters to the business and received $565 for the sale. Shaddix said that a month later she made two additional transactions that provided her a $540 profit.
The VRPD was unaware of any crimes until the DCSO informed the agency, according to Shaddix. Shortly after the October sale, the VRPD issued warrants for her arrest.
Maxwell was arrested by Douglas County deputies and transported to the Carroll County Jail. Maxwell was released a day later after her $7,500 bond was paid.
