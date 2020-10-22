A Douglasville woman has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of her husband last week.
Jasmine Shana Williams, 30, was arrested without incident after deputies responded to a domestic violence emergency call on Frieda Street in Douglasville on Oct. 17, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Capt. Elmer Horn.
Horn said when deputies arrived, they found Williams’ husband, Darzjai Williams, lying unresponsive in the front yard.
Horn said Darzjai Williams died at the scene from his injuries.
Sheriff’s office investigators concluded Williams had been stabbed by his wife, Jasmine, during a domestic dispute, Horn said.
In addition to the murder charge, Horn said Williams is also charged with aggravated assault and three counts of cruelty to children.
Williams made her initial court appearance Monday before Douglas County Superior Court Judge Cynthia Adams, who denied her bond.
