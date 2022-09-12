A Douglasville woman has been charged with causing excessive pain to a 9-year-old for no apparent reason.
Katosha Richardson, 44, has been charged with first degree cruelty to children after apparently striking a child at her Dorsett Shoals Road home.
Court documents didn’t make clear the relationship that Richardson had with the male child.
According to an arrest warrant, Richardson struck the child on the right leg four times with a ping pong paddle, which led to a large bruise on the leg, according to the arrest warrant.
She then struck the child five more times on the same leg with a broken belt, the warrant stated.
The warrant stated that she ‘did not get the response that she wanted’ from the ping pong paddle and that is when Richardson used the broken belt.
Richardson allegedly asked her 20-year-old daughter why she did not stop her, according to the arrest warrant.
According to the warrant, Richardson could not remember why she was striking the child.
She was arrested on Aug. 31 and posted a $2,500 bond the next day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.