It didn’t finally hit Chandler Pollard that he was living his professional baseball dream until he reported to the rookie league in Arizona.
The Douglasville native was taken in the fifth round of the July MLB Draft with the 139th overall pick by the Texas Rangers.
“It didn’t feel real until I got to Arizona,” Pollard said via phone. “I can now see how my hard work has paid off.”
Pollard attended elementary and middle school in Douglas County before playing the last four years at Woodward Academy in College Park.
It was the first time in 12 years that Woodward has had a player drafted into the major leagues.
In 2010, former Ranger Delino DeShields was taken with the eighth overall pick by the Houston Astros.
Pollard had signed with Washington State during the November signing period. However, he decided not to pass on the opportunity to begin working on a potential professional career.
“It is cool that I can work on my dream at a young age,” Pollard said. “I feel I got a lot of time ahead of me for sure.”
The Rangers organization was impressed with the progress he made between his junior and senior year in high school.
Pollard broke out by batting .521 in 94 at-bats his senior year with 11 home runs, four triples, 12 doubles and 36 RBIs.
He also ranked sixth in the nation among high schoolers with 59 steals in 61 attempts.
Rangers Director of Amateur Scouting Kip Fagg was impressed with the improvements.
“Chandler Pollard is probably somebody that was a late developer,” Fagg told mlb.com. “That’s different than a lot of kids that we draft in this neck of the woods, but you know, [he] came from the same high school as Delino there in Atlanta. He’s a dynamic player, a shortstop. He’s very fast with a good bat.”
Pollard has been mostly playing the outfield during rookie instructions.
“The pace of play is a lot faster,” Pollard said in the comparison to high school baseball. “Definitely the pitchers throw a lot harder.”
Pollard said it has been fun being on his own as he gets an early taste of adulthood.
“It’s been fun hanging out and making my own decisions,” Pollard said. “It definitely gives you a taste of adulthood. The one thing that I don’t like is having to pay taxes.”
He said he is looking forward to returning home and getting some of his mother’s cooking.
“The hardest part is missing your family and friends,” Pollard said. “I’m ready for a movie night with my family.”
