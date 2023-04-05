Douglasville Books, the oldest bookstore in the county, is planning a reopening in May with new owners.
The new owners, Andrionna and D’Juan Williams, are a mother and son duo that are residents of Douglasville, who will bring a few changes with them to enhance the store.
Current proprietor Teresa Rice has owned Douglasville Books for about six years and had announced in January she was selling the business and searching for the right buyer(s) to take over.
Rice said her timing was based around wanting to sell the business while she still has a choice for how that gets handled.
“I don’t want to wait until one of us old folks can no longer function and have to close it quickly and not have the opportunity to have someone take it over — it’s been around here for 36 years,” Rice told the Sentinel in January.
Rice was contacted on Facebook about two months ago by the Williams family with an offer for the business and she feels like they’ll do some good things with it. But it wasn’t a cold contact even then, said Rice, who spoke by phone.
“This is someone I’d known in the other store. She’d also done a couple of author signings in the other store,” Rice said. “Out of all the people I talked to, they seemed the best match.”
Adrionna Williams, who also spoke by phone, said she was raised a reader and spent lots of time in both bookstores and libraries.
“I just enjoyed books, the colors, the words, and how they would take you to a whole other mindset, and [you could] venture off into your own little world.”
Her first visit to Douglasville Books was in 2017, she said.
“I’ve been writing for a very long time and when I moved to Georgia in 2017, Douglasville Books was the first bookstore I did a book-signing in. And I just kind of kept in touch and then we saw the notice; I’ve wanted a bookstore since I was a little girl, so I felt like it would be a great opportunity,” she said.
Rice said her store’s new owners will let her continue to work part-time occasionally, which she still loves to do.
“We’re doing a slow transition. And we’ll close the last two weeks of April so they can do some rearranging and when we open on the second of May, it will be theirs,” Rice said.
D’Juan is Andrionna’s middle son and will manage the store. He’s also a writer and has his own production company.
“Originally I wanted [the store] for my grandkids, so it will be family owned,” Adrionna explained.
Adrionna oversees some other businesses including a health and wellness clinic located in New Orleans, which she still commutes to.
Williams said they’ll be adding Anime and Manga sections, which are essentially comics or graphic novels originating from Japan, to get the young people interested. She said other sections coming in will include Erotic, Urban and Street Lit, and a large Philosophy section and, of course, New Releases.
“We’re excited. We definitely want to keep existing customers, and we welcome the new. We’re here in the area, everything is staying the same, and we just want to do more community events. We’re adding story time, and doing quite a few different things,” Adrionna said.
Douglasville Books originally opened in October of 1986 and before long had moved to Stewart Parkway near the old Walmart. There were some other locations that followed that. By the time that Rice bought it, the store was at the corner of Highway 5 and Douglas Boulevard.
In April of 2019 Rice moved the book shop downtown to 6643 Church Street across the street from Region’s Bank into what was previously home to 4th Time Around Antiques. Douglasville Books is the oldest bookstore in the county. Horton’s in Carrollton is the oldest bookstore in Georgia.
For more information about Douglasville Books, you can call 770-949-4363 or visit the Facebook page by searching Douglasville Books and/or visit the website at douglasvillebooks.com.
