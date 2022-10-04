The Douglasville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager that has been missing since late September.
Yaron Kathuri, 17, has been missing since Sept. 28, according to police.
He was last seen around 8 a.m. on Chapel Village Court.
The vehicle that Kathuri was last driving was recovered in the parking lot at Arbor Place Mall.
Kathuri’s mother, Vera, told WSB-TV news that the family tried to admit him to a mental health facility but was turned away due to a lack of space.
The facility suggested he do outpatient treatment, according to the WSB-TV report.
The missing teen is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing around 123 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white NASA hoodie and light-blue jeans.
Anyone with any information on Yaron’s whereabouts should contact Douglasville detectives at 678-293-1823 or email gibbsb@douglasvillega.gov.
