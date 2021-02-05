Douglasville Police Department’s war on drugs recently resulted in 11 stores receiving citations for selling drug paraphernalia.
The stores cited were described as convenience stores/gas stations, but did not include RaceTrac, Quik Trip and some other stores, according to Special Operations Lt. Ken Winklepleck.
A court date for the store owners is set for April 8. A City of Douglasville ordinance forbids possession, sale or distribution of drug-related objects in accordance with Georgia State Code section 16-13-32.
“For years, these stores have been hiding behind the story that these items are for tobacco use only,” Winklepleck said. “They say it’s a novelty item, when — in reality — it’s a crack pipe or meth pipe.”
Store clerks are accused of selling pipes for smoking crack cocaine and methamphetamine to undercover law-enforcement personnel. In some instances, these items were sold in a kit, which consists of a pipe and a copper scrub pad used as a filter in a crack pipe.
Winklepleck said it is obvious that the two items go together and are sold for use with drugs. And, despite their claims otherwise, the store clerks are fully aware of it.
In nine out of 10 stores checked, the pads normally used for scrubbing and cleaning were behind the counter with the pipes and the customer has to ask for the items.
“You can go in and ask for a kit and the clerks know exactly what you want — a pipe, Brillo pad and a lighter,” Winklepleck said. He added they have at times asked for the pipe alone, and the clerk will ask if they want a bowl or a straight.
In an attempt to fool law enforcement, stores sometimes stick a plastic rose down the tube of the thin meth pipe to make it appear legal. This decoy is called an “I love you rose” at the stores, Winklepleck said.
He explained that the pipes for smoking crack cocaine and meth are different in use and appearance.
The bowl pipe is used to smoke meth. The bowl is heated with a flame and the user inhales, he said. With a crack pipe, the user tears off a bit of the scrub pad (filter), puts in the pipe, and inhale fumes through the filter.
“We’ve never seen these pipes used for anything else except to smoke meth or crack,” he said.
The cost of a kit is between two and seven dollars, according to Winklepleck. A crack pipe costs two dollars, the scrub pad costs two dollars and the bowl pipe costs seven dollars.
To those who wonder why the focus is on stores that sell drug paraphernalia, Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks said the department is employing a three-pronged approach that includes the addict, the drug dealer, and the stores.
“We’re going after the dealer and the stores selling the paraphernalia to help stop this epidemic,” Sparks said. He called the stores enablers that help people maintain their addictions, although people are ultimately responsible for their own behaviors, he commented.
“Some of these addicts might want to get off drugs, but these stores make it easy for them (to stay on drugs),” he said. “We try to help those who are addicted by getting them into drug court or rehab.”
Sparks recalled a recent arrest at one of the stores in which the dealer was actually in the parking lot.
“A girl walked in the store and bought a kit and a guy was outside the store with 40 rocks of crack cocaine. We arrested the girl and the guy,” he said.
More arrests could be forthcoming.
“We cited 11 stores but this is not the end of it,” Winklepleck said. “We will keep this investigation open and will regularly be checking to see if these stores are selling this paraphernalia.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.