The Douglasville Police Department is holding its first Day of Unity Saturday, Feb. 20, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone in the community is invited to attend.
The event will be held on the steps and grounds of the Douglasville Police Department and Municipal Court Building, located at 2083 Fairburn Road.
In keeping with the department’s motto, “One with Our Community,” Police Chief Gary Sparks said it is time to come together as a city, county state, and nation.
“We want to unify everyone despite our differences,” Sparks said. “We just want to be a beacon of light for the community to show the love we have for each other and to embrace our differences.”
He said it’s about change and making the community a better place in which to live. But it takes more than lip service, Sparks said.
“You can say you want things to change so that we can be as one, but you have to walk in it to truly show our unity,” he said.
Sparks called the day another effort by the Police Department to take the lead in trying to pull the community together. He noted that there are some areas in the country where there is no unity between the police department and the community.
Saturday’s event will feature speakers, including state Rep. Roger Bruce and U.S. Department of Justice Conciliation Specialist Dion Lyons. Attendees will also hear from community leaders, members of the faith community, youth organizers, elected officials, and police officers.
Refreshments (coffee, doughnuts and water) will be available and COVID-19 protocol will be observed, Sparks said. The event will be held outdoors where social distancing will be implemented. Everyone will be required to wear a mask.
In the event of rain, the event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 27.
