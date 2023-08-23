If you’re looking for an afternoon of fun and festivities, take a short drive to the north side of Douglasville Saturday and take part in the Hollis Street Jamboree.
For the sixth year, the Douglasville Police Department and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will come together for what amounts to a street party that will offer something for everyone.
The center of activities is the DPD’s House of Hope, located at 8304 Hollis Street.
The event, which is free and open to the public, is from 1-6 p.m.
There will be something for everyone, according to DPD Chief Dr. Gary Sparks.
“We will have officers from the police department and deputies from the sheriff’s office, who will be participating in activities, taking photos with you and your kids, and cooking up some really good food,” Sparks said, adding that he is looking forward to being there.
Attendees will be treated to a free cookout featuring chicken leg quarters, mac and cheese, corn on the cob, chips, hamburgers, hotdogs, and drinks.
In addition to the cookout, there will be activities for kids, balloon animals, music, and information booths with city, county, and state resources, said Sgt. Shannon Dean, community outreach coordinator for DPD.
A representative from Morehouse School of Medicine will be there, as well as a van from Cobb/Douglas Health Department offering HIV testing for anyone who desires to get tested.
Parking will be available at Simpson & Daughters Mortuary, 6787 James D. Simpson Ave.
For safety purposes, Hollis Street and Warren Drive will be inaccessible.
For additional information, please contact Dean at 678-293-1621.
