Jamboree Pic

Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks said there will be something for everyone at Saturday’s Hollis Street Jamboree.

 Derrick Mahone / Douglas County Sentinel

If you’re looking for an afternoon of fun and festivities, take a short drive to the north side of Douglasville Saturday and take part in the Hollis Street Jamboree.

For the sixth year, the Douglasville Police Department and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will come together for what amounts to a street party that will offer something for everyone.