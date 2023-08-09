If you served in the armed forces, past or present, the Douglasville Police Department wants to thank you for your service at an Appreciation Cookout this Saturday. Don’t let the month throw you off, said Chief Dr. Gary Sparks.
A veteran himself, Sparks knows like everyone else that Veterans Day nationally is observed on November 11, so no need to check your calendar or question the sanity of the police department. There’s never a bad time to celebrate military members or say thanks, he said.
“This is our way of appreciating all of our military men and women for their service to our country,” Sparks said. “Traditionally, there’s a parade and a few activities in November, but we thought a day of thanks during the summer would be equally welcomed.”
The event, which is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., will be held on the front lawn of the Public Safety Complex, 2083 Fairburn Road.
All military persons, past and present, are invited, along with their family members. Participants will be treated to hamburgers, hot dogs, ice cream and other cookout foods. There will also be games for children, and other activities so everyone is encouraged to bring popup tents and lawn chairs for an opportunity to fellowship and have fun.
There will be 15 tables of representatives providing information on everything from education to senior assistance to the VA, according to Sgt. Shannon Dean, community outreach coordinator. A representative from the American Legion will also be on hand, she said.
“Sometimes it’s just lip service when we see someone in uniform and say, ‘thank you for your service’,” Sparks said. “We just want to show that we appreciate the sacrifices that service members and their families make while serving in the military.”
For additional information, you may contact Sgt. Shannon Dean at 678-293-1621.
