If you served in the armed forces, past or present, the Douglasville Police Department wants to thank you for your service at an Appreciation Cookout this Saturday. Don’t let the month throw you off, said Chief Dr. Gary Sparks.

A veteran himself, Sparks knows like everyone else that Veterans Day nationally is observed on November 11, so no need to check your calendar or question the sanity of the police department. There’s never a bad time to celebrate military members or say thanks, he said.