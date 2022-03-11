If there is a correlation between joblessness and crime rate, Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks is ready to take the lead and make a difference. DPD’s Community Job Fair on March 14th is a start and is the first of several job fairs scheduled for this year.
More than 30 businesses have confirmed their attendance at the event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the front lawn of the Douglasville Police Department, 2083 Fairburn Road. There is no cost to participate or attend the job fair, which is a rain or shine event.
Businesses scheduled to attend include Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority, Starbucks, KeHe Distributors, LLC and Marshalls. Employment agencies Randstad and Preferred Personnel Solutions will be on hand, along with the City of Douglasville and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
“This is a way that the Douglasville Police Department can take the lead in helping our citizens find employment because we know that a well-employed community can have a positive effect in lowering crime,” Sparks said.
His contention is validated by several studies that suggest a strong relationship between job displacement and crime. One, entitled “More Jobs, Less Crime,” examined several summer employment programs, one of which showed a 43% drop in violent crime arrests of youths in Chicago. While Douglasville is significantly smaller than Chicago, the concept of more jobs producing less crime should not be discounted and would be a win-win situation for any community.
“When you’re working, you feel better about yourself,” Sparks said. “You will be able to get goods and services that you need as well as have the ability to put (money) back into the city coffers.”
As part of its commitment to making the community safer, DPD held some 56 programs last year that were open to the public and expects to exceed that total this year.
“This is part of our mission to make the community safer for everyone, whether it’s by getting people employed or educating the public on various topics they should be concerned with,” Sparks said. “It is also a reminder that we are one with our community.”
