A rise in domestic violence and what to do about it will be the focus of the Douglasville Police Department’s town hall meeting on Tuesday, July 13.
The meeting will be held in the PD Community Room, 2083 Fairburn Road, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. with representatives from S.H.A.R.E. House, the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, the Douglas County Task Force on Family Violence and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
“We have to come together to engage and address this situation called family violence,” said Douglasville Police Chief Dr. Gary Sparks. “We have seen an uptick in cases in the city and county and we need to take preventative measures right now.”
Sparks said the first step is to inform the community and the town hall meeting is the first step.
“We need to educate the community about the downfall of being involved in domestic violence, what it is, and where they can find help,” Sparks said.
According to statistics provided by Deputy Chief S.A. Shaw, there were 403 reports in 2020 that were domestic violence-related, up from 388 in 2019.
Domestic violence rose globally last year, so much so that some refer to it as a pandemic within a pandemic, along with a surge in substance abuse, mental health issues and other conditions brought about largely by the stay-at-home orders mandated by most states to control the COVID-19 virus. This was documented in several publications and studies from hospital professionals, social scientists and advocacy groups in the U.S. and other countries.
The numbers are alarming. According to The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 37.4% of Georgia women and 30.4% of Georgia men experience intimate partner physical violence and/or stalking in their lifetimes; on a typical day, local domestic violence hotlines receive approximately 19,159 calls, an average of approximately 13 calls every minute; 65% of all murder-suicides involve an intimate partner with 96% of the victims being female.
“Isolation is a big risk factor in (intimate partner violence and) COVID-19 has increased isolation both physically and socially for so many people,” Mardi Chadwick Balcom said in a study reported on WebMD.
During the pandemic, people were forced to spend more time with their abusers and until recently were mostly cut off from support systems such as work, school and church, another source noted. Sparks’ hope is that this town hall meeting will equip citizens with the information to make them more aware of domestic violence situations, how to make an anonymous call to law enforcement, court follow-up and victim support.
“A lot of situations stem from domestic violence,” Sparks said. “We are going to speak out on all kinds of family violence, whether it’s husband and wife, boyfriend and girlfriend, parents and children and elder abuse.
“This is one way we can continue to be one with our community,” Sparks continued. “Our families are hurting and family violence hurts our entire community.”
Sparks is asking all community partners to attend, including clergy, the business community, educators and private citizens. He said it takes a village to address, prevent and reduce cases involving domestic violence.
Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions after the presentation. Light refreshments will be served.
