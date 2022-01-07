DPD looking for ‘person of interest’ in teen's murder

The Douglasville Police Department is looking to question a female in connection to a murder of a Douglas County teenager.
DPD released a photo of a female and called her a “person of interest” in connection to a killing on Dec. 31.
Maj. J.R. Davidson didn’t release any further details Friday on the person of interest other than a photo.
DPD also released a photo of a car, which they say may have been damaged by gunfire. Davidson would not say if the female person of interest was the driver or passenger in the vehicle.
No make or model of the vehicle was released.
The pictures show a female dressed in a pink outfit with golden hair and wearing glasses. The vehicle appears to be a light-colored small SUV.
On Dec. 31, around 12:34 a.m., DPD officers were called the 7237 Deering Court on a person shot call.
When DPD officers arrived, officers found a large number of people and vehicles. Police said one person, a 15-year-old male, was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
Police said the location of the shooting was an Airbnb rental.
Police are asking that anyone who attended the gathering at 7237 Deering, knows someone who attended, or have any information about the incident to contact Detective Andre Futch at 678-293-1633 or email futcha@douglasvillega.gov.
