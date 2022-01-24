DPD looking for pet store burglar

The Douglasville Police Department is looking for a suspect who attempted to steal a dog from a pet grooming store.
A video footage image of the burglary released by DPD shows a man with a beard and long dreads inside the Pet Set Stay and Play on Highway 5.
According to DPD Maj. J.R. Davidson, the video shows the suspect walking around the store for several minutes and then attempting to steal a dog.
Davidson said the incident happened between 2-4 a.m. on Jan. 5 at the 9190 Highway 5 location.
Davidson said there was no description of a vehicle, if any, that the suspect fled in.
Anyone with information should contact Det. Sean Williams at 678-293-1747 or williamss@douglasvillega.gov.
