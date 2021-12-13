Douglasville Police are looking for a gunman accused of robbing a local Kroger store last week.
Maj. J.R. Davidson confirmed that the Kroger on Chapel Hill Road was robbed at gunpoint while the store was being restocked late Thursday night into early Friday morning.
No customers were in the store at the time of the armed robbery, Davidson said.
Davidson confirmed there were injuries to some employees, but he said he didn’t know the extent of injuries or how many were injured during the incident on Dec. 9-10.
Police aren’t releasing many details on the robbery, because it is an active investigation.
Davidson did not say what was taken during the robbery.
Davidson said DPD is looking for a lone gunman in the incident.
“We are not going into any details because this is still under investigation,” Davidson said. “I’m not going to give any details of what he did inside the store.”
Davidson cautioned that citizens should be vigilant and aware of their surroundings, especially during the holiday season.
“There is a lot more opportunity for robberies,” Davidson said. “People are out and about this time of year. You have to pay attention to your surroundings.”
