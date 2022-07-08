The Douglasville Police Department is looking for two suspects in a Wednesday night fatal shooting at a shopping plaza on Hospital Drive.
According to DPD, a 21-year-old male victim died after being shot in the Douglas Commons Shopping Center parking lot around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Maj. J.R. Davidson.
Davidson said Friday afternoon that police are not releasing the name of the victim until all relatives have been notified. The victim is not believed to be from Douglas County, according to authorities.
Police found a large amount of drugs and cash at the crime scene, which is located at the corner of Hospital Drive and Fairburn Road.
The shooting took place near the McDonald’s in the plaza. Davidson said an autopsy report wasn’t completed as of Friday afternoon.
DPD said two suspects ran from the scene and one is believed to have sustained a gunshot wound.
Davidson said police recovered a silver Toyota Camry with damage from gunshots in south Georgia.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 770-920-3010 or Detective Sean Williams (williamss@douglsvillega.gov) at 678-293-1747.
