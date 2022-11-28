DPD Reward

Douglasville police released these images of a suspect wanted in a Nov. 22 shooting at the Budgetel Inn on Waterfway Circle. Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

Douglasville police have issued a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in a shooting last week.

The shooting took place Nov. 22 at around 1:53 p.m. at the Budgetel Inn at 1270 Waterway Circle.

