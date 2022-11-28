Douglasville police have issued a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in a shooting last week.
The shooting took place Nov. 22 at around 1:53 p.m. at the Budgetel Inn at 1270 Waterway Circle.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing late. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: November 28, 2022 @ 11:49 pm
Douglasville police have issued a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in a shooting last week.
The shooting took place Nov. 22 at around 1:53 p.m. at the Budgetel Inn at 1270 Waterway Circle.
Maj. J.R. Davidson said an adult male was discovered by arriving officers with a gunshot wound. He said medics transported the victim to the hospital and that the victim is expected to survive.
The suspect was last seen leaving the area on foot. Police released images of the suspect Monday afternoon. No further description of the suspect was provided by police.
DPD is offering a $5,000 reward for information which leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect.
Information about the suspect should be sent to Det. Blayne Gibbs at 678-293-1823, or gibbsb@douglasvillega.gov
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.