The Douglasville Police Department recently released some updated crime statistics associated with early months in 2023 and dating back to 2017.
The report, that shows the months from January through May of 2023, spans a seven-year period from 2017 into this year and focuses on eight major offenses ranging from homicide to arson.
According to the chart, all eight crimes were showing a 5% decrease overall for the period with the exception of motor vehicle theft, shown to be up by just 2%.
Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks was contacted by phone for comment on the updated report.
Sparks explained that the information, tabulated by quarter, was shared with the Douglasville City Council recently and was also shared in a rown hall meeting last week.
“Every quarter we look at stats and try to see where we are crime-wise and we look at the data so we can [work on] decreasing those numbers,” Sparks said.
And Sparks said the challenges presented by limited manpower has tended to dictate emphasis on where best to deploy officers.
Total homicides were shown to spike at five during 2020, the COVID year. Sparks said he could only theorize as to whether or not the pandemic may have had impact on that increase and also “arson” was up for the years 2019 and 2020.
Sparks pointed out that crimes committed by someone known, or someone ‘closer to home,’ don’t require as much investigation for detectives and other crime-scene personnel as do crimes that involve an outliers or an unknown perpetrator.
But Sparks said despite Douglasville’s rising population the numbers overall have remained relatively unchanged.
“And, you never know how much crime you deter just by being out there and being visible,” Sparks said.
Sparks says preventative measures can be very important.
“Another thing we do is try to talk to parents about gang indicators and drug use indicators. So we try to educate the community by having these town hall meetings about things that will prevent them from becoming victims of crimes,” Sparks said.
Sparks says the DPD takes a proactive approach and accordingly they are currently gearing up for the holiday season.
“We always try to think ahead of what’s going on and look at stats and then we let the mayor and council know,” he said.
Sparks said the report is part of a much more comprehensive End of Year report that’s accessible online. The report, posted for the last six years, breaks out the above categories, together with other demographics, and more information including hiring, staffing, use of force, complaints, calls for service, discipline, retention, demographics of the community and agency, etc.
According to the 2022 report and as of July of the previous year, Census Bureau stats showed Douglasville’s total population rose from 34,650 to 35,561. African American held at 63%, Caucasian dipped from 26.6% to 25.7%, all others rose from 10.4% to 11.5% and total population said to be living in poverty dropped from 12.5% down to 11.5%.
At a glance the report shows total calls were up from the previous year by 9,900, traffic stops were up to 2,093, and citations were up 1,155.
“It’s fact-based policing that we’re trying to use — data-driven,” DPD’s Maj. Brad Stafford told the Sentinel in 2020. “It’s driven by the data that we take from all of our systems, [and] our computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system, that lets us know what we’ve actually done in the past year — so that’s how we use it.”
Sparks stressed that citizens should remain proactive with regard to crime fighting.
“I just continue to ask our citizens to be vigilant; if they see something they can say something because it may be nothing to them, but it could be a piece of a puzzle that we’re looking for and may help us solve a crime, so I always say if you see something, call 9-1-1.”
And Sparks also urges citizens to attend DPD’s town hall meetings because that’s how they can better educate the public to not be victims of crimes, to plan better, and to be aware.
