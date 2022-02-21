People are often generous with advice and blame when addressing crime in the community, especially in social media posts. But as the old saying goes, talk is cheap.
“You can say you want things to change so that we can be as one, but you have to walk in it to truly show our unity,” Douglasville Police Chief Dr. Gary Sparks said in an interview last year.
In other words, it takes more than lip service to get the desired results, Sparks said.
Those who are serious about changing the community for the better are invited to attend DPD’s 2nd Annual Day of Unity on Saturday, Feb. 26th, from 10-11:30 a.m. on the grounds of the Douglasville Police Department, located at 2083 Fairburn Road. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held in the Community Building next door.
Making the community a safer and better place in which to live is a joint effort and in line with DPD’s motto, “One with Our Community.” Sparks said it is time to come together as a city, county, state and nation to combat the societal issues we face almost daily.
This is a chance for concerned citizens and Monday-morning quarterbacks to hear from community leaders and see how they may work with them to find viable solutions to the problems.
Among those confirmed to speak are Douglas County Magistrate Judge Barbara Caldwell, U.S. Department of Justice Conciliation Specialist Dion Lyons, Cobb County Police Deputy Chief Orin Hamilton, Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine, East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchanan, representatives from the Douglas County School System and Douglas County Fire Department, Douglas County E-911 Director Katrina Harley and Justice Advocate Oliver Hooks. DPD Chaplain Pastor Dier Hopkins will give the opening prayer followed by remarks by Sparks. Rev. Dr. Edwin Ford, pastor of Crossroads for Life Church, will give the closing prayer.
Attending but not scheduled to speak are Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson, City Manager Marcia Hampton and Chief Assistant District Attorney Deah Warren.
Everyone is invited to attend and will be asked to practice social distancing per COVID-19 protocol if the event is outside. In case the event moves indoors, attendees are being asked to wear masks.
Refreshments (coffee, doughnuts and water) will be available.
