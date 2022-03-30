The Douglasville Police Department’s 3rd Annual Community Enrichment Day will feature over 80 vendors, an Easter egg hunt, Touch A Truck, food trucks and more.
The fun begins Saturday, April 2nd, at 10 a.m. on the grounds of the Public Safety and Municipal Court Building and lasts until 4 p.m. The building is located at 2083 Fairburn Road, Douglasville.
Douglasville Police Chief Dr. Gary Sparks said this is another chance to bring the department and the community face-to-face and to say thanks while having fun in a relaxed setting.
“It will be a great day to come out and see your police department,” Sparks said. “It’s also a wonderful way to show gratitude and love to a great community and have fun at the same time.”
The cost to attend is free and this is a rain-or-shine event.
Over 80 vendors have signed up as well as safety, health and nonprofit partners, according to Community Outreach Coordinator, Sgt. Shannon Dean.
Vendors include those selling homemade products, such as candles, tumblers and other items; jewelry; books; clothing; health and wellness products and balloon animals. Service industry providers will be on hand to provide information on real estate, insurance, wireless TV, Internet and phone services and other services. Several nonprofit organizations and a mobile van offering blood and Covid-related services have also signed up for the event.
Children will be able to attend a K-9 demonstration and participate in the egg hunt, if they choose. The K-9 demonstration is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.; the egg hunt will begin at 2 with prizes to the children who find the golden eggs. A bounce house and a Touch-A-Truck will also be available to children, Dean said.
Food vendors include Chick-fil-A, Johnny’s New York Style Pizza, Kona Ice, Hermana’s Italian Ice and Tintswalo Catering Service (mobile hibachi). Several vendors will be selling baked goods such as cookies, cakes, candies and cupcakes. Southern Bowling Lanes will give away free popcorn.
Sparks said there is something for everyone and welcomes city and county residents alike to come out, have fun in the sun.
“This is our opportunity to continue serving the community, where we can get together as one and have fun, fellowship and communicate with each other,” Sparks said. “We are family.”
Attendees may park in the main lot of the police department, but there will be additional parking at Southern Lanes Bowling.
