The Douglasville Police Department’s Job Fair this Saturday will be a one-stop shop for anyone who wants to secure a new job, upgrade from their present one, or seek employment in a new field. With some 40 employers on hand, jobseekers will have an opportunity to get more information, apply, and possibly get hired on the spot.

The fair, set to run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, will be held on the grounds of the Public Safety Complex, 2083 Fairburn Road, Douglasville. The rain-or-shine event is free and open to the public.

