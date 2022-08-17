The Douglasville Police Department’s Job Fair this Saturday will be a one-stop shop for anyone who wants to secure a new job, upgrade from their present one, or seek employment in a new field. With some 40 employers on hand, jobseekers will have an opportunity to get more information, apply, and possibly get hired on the spot.
The fair, set to run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, will be held on the grounds of the Public Safety Complex, 2083 Fairburn Road, Douglasville. The rain-or-shine event is free and open to the public.
This is the department’s second job fair this year. The first was held March 14th with some 30 employers present. This time, more than 40 employers have committed to attend, including several law enforcement agencies, including the DPD.
Other law enforcement agencies scheduled to attend are the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, South Fulton Police Department, and the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.
Businesses which have signed up include Douglas County Domestic Violence Task Force, KeHe Distributors, Amazon, Cornerstone Building Brands, Georgia Commute Options, Marriott Hotels, LifeScience Logistics, and many other businesses and employment agencies.
“This is another part of our community outreach program in the City of Douglasville to try to have one place for people to come to find a job,” said Chief Dr. Gary Sparks. “We want to make sure all citizens are gainfully employed so we try to help in all phases of life, whether they are a victim of a crime or need a job.”
There are advantages to having an employed population since there is a possible correlation between joblessness and crime rate.
“We know that a well-employed community is a safer community,” Sparks said in an earlier interview.
His contention is validated by several studies that suggest a strong relationship between job displacement and crime. One, entitled “More Jobs, Less Crime,” examined several summer employment programs, one of which showed a 43% drop in violent crime arrests of youths in Chicago. While Douglasville is significantly smaller than Chicago, the concept of more jobs producing less crime should not be discounted and would be a win-win situation for any community.
“When you’re working, you feel better about yourself,” Sparks said. “You will be able to get goods and services that you need as well as have the ability to put (money) back into the city coffers.”
“This is part of our mission to make the community safer for everyone, whether it’s by getting people employed or educating the public on various topics they should be concerned with,” Sparks said. “It is also a reminder that we are one with our community.”
