What will your legacy be? This is one question youths will be asked to consider at the Douglasville Police Department’s third Youth Peace Summit.
The summit will be held Saturday, Aug. 5, from 12:30 — 2:30 p.m. in the Community Room of the Public Safety Complex, 2083 Fairburn Road, Douglasville. It is the third in a series of summits started by Police Chief Dr. Gary Sparks in March to find solutions to many problems faced by youths here. His goal is to tackle the problems head-on, instead of after the fact, which is oftentimes too late.
“Young people need to understand if they want to be known for being a productive citizen, a member of a gang, or possibly dead as a result of gun violence.” Sparks said. “For the most part, the power is in their hands.”
Coming at the end of Saturday’s Youth Against Violence meeting, the summit will continue to explore issues like gun violence, house parties, gang mentality, and the negative effects of social media, as well as the benefits of education, mentors, jobs and other positives, Sparks said. Many of these topics were discussed at the first summit on March 18th.
At the second summit, youths were cautioned to listen and learn from the mistakes and pitfalls that some of the adults present had endured. They also explored ways to resolve conflict and achieve peace. The message at times was tough, bordering on the unsavory, but it was mostly a plea for youths to change their lives if they wanted to stay out of prison.
Youths and their parents are invited to attend, as well as community partners, youth pastors, churches, and others who work with youths. Light refreshments will be served.
“We have to come together as a community to save our youths,” Sparks said. “The time to do it is now, not after something negative happens.”
The summit is free, and everyone is invited. For additional information, contact Sgt. Shannon Dean at 678-293-1621.
