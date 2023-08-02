What will your legacy be? This is one question youths will be asked to consider at the Douglasville Police Department’s third Youth Peace Summit.

The summit will be held Saturday, Aug. 5, from 12:30 — 2:30 p.m. in the Community Room of the Public Safety Complex, 2083 Fairburn Road, Douglasville. It is the third in a series of summits started by Police Chief Dr. Gary Sparks in March to find solutions to many problems faced by youths here. His goal is to tackle the problems head-on, instead of after the fact, which is oftentimes too late.