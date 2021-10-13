The Douglasville Police Department’s award-winning Youth Against Violence Program will begin its eight-week fall session this Saturday at 10 a.m.
The program is geared toward males and females between the ages of 15 and 19, according to Police Chief Gary Sparks. The cost to participate is free and a free lunch is provided each week.
Classes will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and one Thursday (Dec. 2nd) from 6 to 8 p.m. at the DPD Community Building, 2083 Fairburn Road, Douglasville. Because of COVID-19 protocol, no more than 30 participants will be accepted. Social distancing will be adhered to and all participants are required to wear masks.
“We will be teaching the law, civics, and life skills,” Sparks said, adding that this program is yet another part of his department’s mission of being “one with our community.”
Each session is facilitated by community leaders who speak on subjects such as Dealing with and Overcoming Traumatic Experiences; Success is not an Accident; Sex Crimes/Violent Crimes; Improving Self-Esteem; Change Your Thoughts, Change Your Life; and Gang Laws/Violent Crimes.
The nationally-recognized program, administered by Sparks and Lt. Ken Winklepleck, was created in 2008 by then-Captain Sparks to help youth in Douglasville and Douglas County stay out of trouble with law enforcement. The program educates participants on the pitfalls they may and sometimes do encounter and help them to make better decisions.
While some of the attendees enroll voluntarily or are enrolled by concerned parents, a good number are court-ordered as a condition for probation or recommended by the school system in an effort to steer participants in the right direction.
“By giving back to the youth, we empower them to reach their full potential and not be subjected to the criminal justice system,” Sparks said.
Those seeking additional information or to register in advance, may contact Helen McCoy at 678-293-1781. You may also register onsite Saturday, although parents must accompany youths under the age of 18 in order to register them. The program culminates with a graduation on Saturday, December 4th in which family and friends are welcomed to attend.
