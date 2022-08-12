The fall session of the Douglasville Police Department’s Youth Against Violence and the Foundational Transformation of Men programs will begin Aug. 13 and Aug. 15, respectively.

Police Chief Dr. Gary Sparks said both programs underscore the department’s commitment to make the community a safer place for residents to live, work and play. The Youth Against Violence Program (YAV), aimed at redirecting at-risk kids ages 14-20, will resume Saturday, and the Foundational Transformation of Men Program (FTM), directed toward males 21 and over, will begin Monday.

