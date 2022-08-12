The fall session of the Douglasville Police Department’s Youth Against Violence and the Foundational Transformation of Men programs will begin Aug. 13 and Aug. 15, respectively.
Police Chief Dr. Gary Sparks said both programs underscore the department’s commitment to make the community a safer place for residents to live, work and play. The Youth Against Violence Program (YAV), aimed at redirecting at-risk kids ages 14-20, will resume Saturday, and the Foundational Transformation of Men Program (FTM), directed toward males 21 and over, will begin Monday.
Both outreach programs are sponsored by the DPD and the City of Douglasville and are free to attend. The eight-week YAV program will meet Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., while the seven-week FTM program will meet Mondays, 6:30-8:30 p.m., except for the week of Labor Day, when the class will be held Tuesday, Sept. 6. Both programs meet in the Community Building of the Public Safety Complex, located at 2083 Fairburn Road.
“We are doing our due diligence to bring the community and the police department together as one, with the goal of working together to keep the community safe,” Sparks said.
Although attendees of both programs are sometimes court-ordered to participate, many parents enroll their youths to steer them in the right direction and away from crime. Sparks applauds their efforts.
“I encourage parents who desire to have their young people be accountable for their decisions and actions to consider our programs,” Sparks said. “It is a great opportunity for them to gain knowledge of the laws and also how to avoid confrontation when dealing with police.”
YAV classes cover such topics as gang, theft, drug, and traffic laws, but they also include classes on conflict resolution, decisions/choices, improving self-esteem and setting goals.
In the FTM classes, attendees learn about the purpose and power of men and what responsibilities were given to men from a spiritual perspective. They also discuss how to unlock their potential while learning about conflict resolution, financial planning, and domestic violence.
“We all have a purpose to lead, but we want to stop the flow of men being incarcerated so that they can more effectively lead their families and make positive contributions to the community,” Sparks said.
Anyone who is interested in participating in either program may contact Helen McCoy at 678-293-1781.
