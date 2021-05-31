Answer: Fun. Fellowship. Vendors. Food.
The fun begins Saturday, June 5, at 10 a.m. on the grounds of the Public Safety and Municipal Court Building and lasts until 4 p.m. The building is located at 2083 Fairburn Road, Douglasville.
Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks said this is another chance to bring the department and the community face-to-face and to say thanks while having fun in a relaxed setting.
“This is our way of showing that we are one with our community,” Sparks said. “It’s a wonderful way to show gratitude and love to a great community and have fun at the same time.”
The cost to attend is free and Sparks invites everyone to attend.
Approximately 100 vendors have signed up as well as an additional 35 safety, health and nonprofit partners, according to Community Outreach Coordinator, Sgt. Shannon Dean.
Dean said vendors range from those selling homemade products, such as candles, tumblers and other items, to service industry providers, i.e., cleaning and transportation to local businesses and consultants. Because the demand to participate was so great, the department is no longer taking applications for additional vendors for this event but another festival is planned for Fall, Sparks said.
Children will be able to attend a K-9 demonstration and participate in an egg hunt, if they choose. The K-9 demonstration is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.; the 1 to 5-year-old egg hunt will begin at 2; and the 6-12 age group is set for 2:30 p.m. There will be prizes for the three golden eggs from each hunt and to those who request to participate and complete a photo scavenger hunt. Prizes and signup for the scavenger hunt will be available at the Douglasville Police Department booth, where attendees may also purchase a t-shirt for five dollars. Payment is cash only and supplies are limited.
A section staffed by police volunteers will be provided for small children to hang out when they are not walking around the festival, attending the K-9 demo or hunting eggs.
Food vendors will include those selling products like cookies and honey, but local eateries such as Chick-fil-A and Johnny’s Pizza will also be there.
Sparks said there is something for everyone and welcomes city and county residents alike to come out, have fun in the sun.
“This is our opportunity to continue serving the community, where we can get together as one and have fun, fellowship and communicate with each other,” Sparks said. “We are family.”
Attendees may park in the main lot of the police department, but there will be additional parking at Southern Lanes Bowling, where a van will shuttle attendees to the festival and back to their vehicles.
