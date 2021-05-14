The Douglasville Police Department will hold a town hall meeting Tuesday, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., to discuss use of force by police, officer-involved shootings, hiring practices and internal affairs investigations.
The meeting, the department’s second this year, will be held in Building 2, located next door to the Public Safety and Municipal Court Building at 2083 Fairburn Road.
Everyone is invited to attend.
Police Chief Gary Sparks said the topics are timely and sees this as an opportunity for the public to become better informed about police policies and procedures.
“We want everyone to come out and be a part of this discussion,” Sparks said. “That way, if anything happens, they will know what steps we would take, although we hope that we won’t ever have any situation like we have seen lately on state and national news.”
Capt. Brad Stafford, who heads the DPD’s Office of Professional Standards, will be one of the presenters. Among other duties, Stafford’s office conducts internal investigations to determine if an officer has not complied with departmental procedure.
“At this event, Capt. Stafford and others in the division will go over our policing procedures and philosophy as they relate to 21st Century Policing, insuring that our officers are policing with integrity and accountability and operating under the procedural justice guidelines,” Sparks said.
They will also talk about officer selection and training, important components in building a successful force.
“We want all that we serve in the community to understand how we select and train our officers and hold them accountable for things they may do that are unjustifiable,” Sparks added.
Others present will include District Attorney Dalia Racine, whose office is in charge of prosecuting any officer charged with violation of the law, and a representative from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the agency in charge of conducting independent investigations related to officer-involved shootings, Sparks said.
For those planning on coming, the department will adhere to CDC pandemic guidelines and attendees will be required to wear masks in the meeting.
